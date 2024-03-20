Armenian PM scares off own citizens - Russian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. It seems unlikely that frightening one's population is the best method to obtain satisfying results for Armenia, the Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a briefing, commenting on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's recent remarks on the threat of war with Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"These concerns must be handled calmly and constructively. There is a system in place for this: the commission tasked with delimiting the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. We are ready to contribute to this process using our experience. It is necessary to conduct the task within this framework, and we stand ready to provide any aid possible," she said.

Zakharova went on to say that Russia accepts no responsibility for the decisions offered by Armenia's government.

"We were not consulted nor contacted regarding this issue," she emphasized.

Pashinyan recently alerted citizens that if the government fails to engage in discussions about border delimitation and demarcation with Azerbaijan, war could break out by the end of the week.

"However, this indicates there will be war by the end of the week. And I understand what will happen at the end of this conflict," he said.

Pashinyan underlines the importance of Armenia seeking boundary changes to avoid a conflict with Azerbaijan. The Armenian prime minister emphasizes the possibility of commencing the delimitation and demarcation procedure between the two countries, adding that it represents a genuine opportunity.



On March 7, the seventh session of the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between Armenia and Azerbaijan, met at the border between the two countries. Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, and Mher Grigoryan, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, presided over the meeting.

The parties reviewed delimitation issues and worked toward finalizing the draft Regulations Governing the Collaborative Efforts of Both Commissions. They also discussed drafts defining the procedures for delimitation work.

