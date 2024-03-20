Azerbaijani delegation responds firmly to Armenian speaker's claims at EuroNest PA meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. Speaking today at a plenary meeting of the EuroNest Parliamentary Assembly in Brussels, Speaker of the Armenian Parliament, Alen Simonyan, accused Azerbaijan of allegedly engaging in "ethnic cleansing in Karabakh" and "destroying Armenian heritage", Trend reports.

He also used the term "Nagorno Karabakh".

In response, the head of the Azerbaijani delegation, MP Tahir Mirkishili, expressed disappointment with Simonyan's biased speech. He emphasized that such rhetoric undermines the ongoing peace negotiations and called for all parties to support the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Mirkishili clarified that it is Karabakh economic region, but not "Nagorno Karabakh". He refuted accusations of ethnic cleansing, highlighting that there are still Armenians residing in Khankendi, and criticized Armenia for the extensive destruction it caused in the region. He urged for a shift away from decades-old rhetoric and encouraged speeches promoting peace.