Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament meets Russia's St. Petersburg Governor-led delegation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Chairperson of Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova has met with a delegation headed by St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov, Trend reports.

Gafarova noted that the peoples of the two countries are linked by centuries-old historical links that are still flourishing today. During the talks, she also offered her sympathy regarding the recent terrorist act in Russia.



The meeting emphasized the importance of parliaments in the development of bilateral relations between countries, the Azerbaijani Parliament's close cooperation with both the Federation Council and the State Duma, and the fact that mutual visits and the interaction of friendship groups contribute to the further development of these relationships.

In reference to her official travels to the Russian Federation, Gafarova underlined that the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Azerbaijani Parliament and the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia has potential for further development of relations. She added that cooperation across parliamentary committees is also being discussed. The Azerbaijani Parliament's ties with the St. Petersburg Legislative Assembly, as well as legislative assembly members' visits to our nation, were also underlined.



Governor Beglov expressed gratitude for the warm reception, noting that his visit coincided with the twentieth anniversary of the formation of the intergovernmental commission between the Republic of Azerbaijan and St. Petersburg on economic and humanitarian cooperation.

Paying tribute to the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, the governor said the political course established by this wise person is successfully continued by the President of the Azerbaijan Republic, Ilham Aliyev, nowadays. Beglov also touched upon the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev's celebration last year, noting that large-scale events were held in St. Petersburg on this occasion.

During the talks, the delegation members also expressed their admiration for the growth of Azerbaijan's capital.



During the meeting, the two sides discussed additional subjects of mutual interest.

