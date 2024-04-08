Emir of Qatar sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his confident victory in the extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

It pleases me, on the occasion of your re-election for a new term as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to extend to you my best greetings and congratulations, sincerely wishing for Your Excellency’s personal well-being and happiness and the continued peace and stability of your brotherly country," the letter reads.