Elchin Amirbayov makes working visit to Slovenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for special assignments Elchin Amirbayov made a working visit to Slovenia, Trend reports.

During the visit, Amirbayov held meetings with Adviser to the President of Slovenia on International Relations Zlatko Šabic, Secretary of State for International Affairs in the Office of the Prime Minister of Slovenia Vojko Volky, Vice-President of the National Assembly Daniel Krivets and Director General for Political Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Matej Norcic.

During the meetings, satisfaction was expressed with the current level of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Slovenia. 2026 will mark the thirtieth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. In this regard, the importance of further development of cooperation in a number of areas, including economic and energy, was emphasized. In this regard, the Minister of Environment, Climate and Energy of Slovenia visited Azerbaijan to participate in the 10th ministerial meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 2nd ministerial meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council, held in Baku in March this year.

Regarding parliamentary cooperation, it was noted that intensifying contacts and mutual visits would help strengthen bilateral relations. At the same time, the importance of demonstrating mutual support within the framework of multilateral international parliamentary platforms was touched upon.

During the meetings, issues of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be hosted by Azerbaijan, relations with the European Union, issues of the regional and international agenda were discussed.

Representatives of Slovenia congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of COP29, and emphasized that the climate conference is of great importance in connection with the changes observed in the world, and expressed their readiness to closely cooperate with the Azerbaijani side in preparation for COP29.

The representative of the President of Azerbaijan for special assignments informed the Slovenian side in detail about the progress of negotiations on the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Noting that a historic opportunity has arisen to establish lasting peace and stability in the region, it was emphasized that Armenia must refrain from controversial statements and provocative steps and respect the norms and principles of international law. At the same time, it was emphasized that the creation of military infrastructure in the areas bordering Azerbaijan, the propaganda of militarism in the region, the trilateral meeting in Brussels on April 5, 2024, the arming of Armenia at the expense of the US budget could lead to the creation of dividing lines and tension in the region.

During the meetings, the heritage of Mehdi Huseynzadeh “Mikhailo” was touched upon, which plays a special role for the peoples of the two countries and is a symbol of friendship.

During the visit, Amirbayov gave an interview to the news program Dnevik, broadcast on the leading Slovenian television channel RTVSLO (TV Slovenija 1), as well as the Slovenian daily newspaper Delo.