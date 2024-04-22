Vladimir Putin and Heydar Aliyev laid foundation for friendly and neighborly relations between Azerbaijan and Russia - President Ilham Aliyev

MOSCOW, Russia, April 22. During a joint meeting in Moscow with railway veterans and workers to mark the 50th anniversary of the Baikal-Amur Mainline (BAM), Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for honoring the memory of Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani President said, "Of course, special thanks to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin for his respect toward the memory of Heydar Aliyevich Aliyev. We know well that it was Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and Heydar Aliyevich Aliyev who laid the foundation for friendly and neighborly relations between our countries in the early 2000s. In 2001, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin visited Azerbaijan, marking the beginning of a significant journey that we are undertaking together."