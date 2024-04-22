We are proud that Azerbaijani specialists took an active part in construction of BAM - President Ilham Aliyev

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 22 April 2024 21:44 (UTC +04:00)
MOSCOW, Russia, April 22. “The construction of the BAM united all the republics of the Soviet Union,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at a joint meeting with President of Russia Vladimir Putin in Moscow involving railway veterans and workers on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Baikal-Amur Mainline, Trend reports.

“It's indeed true. It was not by chance that it (the BAM-ed.) was called an all-Soviet Union construction. And of course, we are proud that Azerbaijani builders and specialists actively participated in the construction,” the President of Azerbaijan pointed out.

