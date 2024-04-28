Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia to meet soon in Almaty - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia would soon meet in Almaty, as per the suggestion of the Kazakh side, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Trend reports.

The head of state mentioned that the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia would soon meet in Almaty, as per the suggestion of the Kazakh side, to continue negotiations on the peace treaty. Recalling that it was the Republic of Azerbaijan, who was the initiator of the peace treaty and its underlying five principles, and stressed that Azerbaijan would continue to spare no efforts to advance the peace agenda and that Azerbaijan had a strong political will in this regard.