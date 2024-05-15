Baku hosts expanded meeting of Azerbaijani and Belarusian FMs (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. An expanded meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Belarus - Jeyhun Bayramov and Sergei Aleinik - has taken place in Baku, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The meeting discussed the prospects for a strategic partnership between the two countries in the fields of economy, transport, industry, agriculture, and other areas.

Additionally, the meeting saw an exchange of views on initiatives to strengthen the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda, and the post-conflict situation in the region, including the holding of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

13:01

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has met with his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleinik at the administrative building of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Trend reports via the ministry's X account.

Currently, the ministers meet one-on-one.

