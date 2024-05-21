Azerbaijani parliament's chair reveals issues debated with Armenian counterpart (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Chairperson of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova has revealed issues debated with her Armenian counterpart Alen Simonyan, Trend reports.

Speaking at today's meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament, Gafarova said that during the second meeting of the chairs of the Azerbaijani and Armenian parliaments within the framework of the first meeting of the organizing committee of the VI World Conference of Parliament Speakers, held on May 16, 2024, in Geneva, against the backdrop of peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, parliamentarians of the two countries discussed providing support to the peace process.

“The meeting was held in a constructive atmosphere. At the meeting, discussions continued on issues related to how the parliaments of the two countries can support the peace process in the context of peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” she added.

To note, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue between the parliaments.

