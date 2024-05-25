Several Gazakh villages' return to Azerbaijan important for peace building - commentary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. A 12.7-kilometer borderline was established between Azerbaijan and Armenia after border delimitation, ensuring the return of four villages - Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili (6.5 square kilometers) in the Gazakh district to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The return of these villages to Azerbaijan is a significant step towards further success for Azerbaijan and the establishment of peace.

Commenting on the issue, Azerbaijani MP Sevinj Huseynova said that this is the logical outcome of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's principled stance.

"This is another gift from President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan to the people of the country. Thus, after the 2020 second Karabakh war and local anti-terror measures, Azerbaijan has achieved another victory. Ensuring the return of these villages is the next important step towards ensuring Azerbaijan's sovereignty. One of the important aspects is that Azerbaijan regained these villages without a single shot being fired.

Back in 2020, the head of state ensured the return of three districts of the country without a single shot being fired. This once again shows that Azerbaijan prefers a peaceful resolution of the issue. The final restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty in September 2023, the withdrawal of the Russian peacekeeping contingent from Azerbaijani territories, and now the return of four villages without a single shot is another victory in a series of remarkable victories. This wonderful news is another gift from the President of Azerbaijan to the people of the country," the MP emphasized.

Another MP Elshan Musayev said that the return of the four villages in the Gazakh district is a success for the Azerbaijani state and the result of the decisive and principled policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev.

"On January 10, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief stated in an interview with local TV channels that non-enclave villages must be unconditionally returned to Azerbaijan. This is what happened. They were returned without a without a single shot. At the same time, the return of these villages is a continuation of our success in the 44-day war and local anti-terror measures," concluded the MP.

To note, the territories of Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili villages were taken under the control of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan on May 24.

Military servicemen of the State Border Service raised the State Flag of Azerbaijan in the villages.

