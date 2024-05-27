Azerbaijani CEC sums up results of voter list compilation and refinement process

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. A meeting of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan was held today after familiarization with the conditions of printing and storage of voter lists, Trend reports.

The meeting considered the issue of revision, approval, and promulgation of permanent voter lists.

The CEC members noted that with the use of information and communication technologies, the process of revision of lists and the work done are further improved, and efficiency is increased. At the meeting, detailed information was provided on the extensive activities in this field, carried out from the beginning of this year until the end of May.

The Chairman of the CEC, Mazahir Panahov, expressed gratitude to the Ministries of Internal Affairs and Justice, local executive authorities, and other relevant structures for their active support in the process of clarifying voter lists.

Furthermore, it was decided at the meeting to declare the work on compilation and refinement of voter lists for 2024 completed and to send the lists to the relevant district election commissions for approval by the precinct and district election commissions, and to entrust the relevant district election commissions with the work on the approval of the compiled voter lists in the order and timeframe established by the legislation by compiling a permanent voter list through the state automated information system in Azerbaijan.

