"In solidarity for a Green World” slogan reflects spirit of our COP29 mission - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Azerbaijan will also facilitate the participation of SIDS at the COP29, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed to the participants of the 4th International Conference on Small Island Developing States “Charting the Course Toward Resilient Prosperity” held in Antigua and Barbuda, Trend reports.

"The slogan we have chosen for the Baku COP – “In solidarity for a Green World” reflects the spirit of our COP29 mission. As we are all facing this situation together, I call on all countries to act in solidarity to save our planet. To achieve this goal, we need political will and multilateralism which Azerbaijan has always been advocating for," the Azerbaijani President mentioned.