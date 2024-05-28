Pakistani MFA shares post on occasion of Azerbaijan's Independence Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan has congratulated Azerbaijan on Independence Day, Trend reports via the ministry's official page on X.

"On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, we extend our heartfelt felicitations to its people and government," the post reads.

Today, Azerbaijan celebrates Independence Day. The Azerbaijan Democratic Republic became the first democratic republic not only on the territory of modern Azerbaijan but also in the whole East. It was a parliamentary republic. Its state attributes were adopted - a flag, an anthem. The Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, however, was only in power for 23 months. After the 11th army of the Bolsheviks captured Azerbaijan on April 28, 1920, the republic was overthrown.

