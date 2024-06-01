Paris Mayor's claims against Azerbaijan come across as completely hypocritical - La Gazette du Caucase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo’s accusations directed at Azerbaijan are entirely hypocritical, an article published by Paris-based La Gazette du Caucase online newspaper reads, Trend reports.

"On May 24th, Anne Hidalgo, Mayor of Paris, put forward a "proposal" urging France to boycott the upcoming COP29 in Baku. One might question whether this declaration will compromise the integrity of this edition of the international climate conference.

Besides the fact that a "proposal" from Paris holds no legal weight, few pay heed to Anne Hidalgo's opinions, particularly regarding environmental protection, given her reliance on "green-washing" as the cornerstone of her municipal initiatives.

Claiming to be acting in the name of the environment, she has transformed Paris according to her own ideas, closing off major roads to cars and replacing them with bicycle lanes that hardly anyone uses. This has left these areas empty, with shops closing down for good, leading to worse traffic jams, streets filled with garbage, and homeless people forced to take up space on the sidewalks, while rats run around," the article reads.

As the authors pointed out, Mayor Hidalgo has seized upon another cause: attacking Azerbaijan under the pretext of defending Armenia. She backs French Armenians who head different anti-Azerbaijan groups and are openly Islamophobic. "All of these individuals will likely be absent from COP29 anyway", the article concluded.