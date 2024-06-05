Azerbaijan, Estonia discuss prospects for cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. A telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia Margus Tsahkna, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

During the telephone conversation the current state and prospects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Estonia, current processes in the region, as well as the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia were discussed.

The ministers emphasized the importance of intensifying bilateral political dialogue and mutual visits for the further development of relations between the two countries, and the importance of meetings within the framework of the mechanism of political consultations between the ministries of foreign affairs.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed about the prospects for the Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization process, as well as the steps that have recently contributed to the establishment of peace and stability in the region. It was noted that while there are a number of issues that need to be addressed in the peace process, overall there is broad potential for real progress to be made. He emphasized the importance of the recent agreement reached between the delimitation commissions, which included the return of 4 Azerbaijani villages.

It was also noted that within the framework of Azerbaijan’s chairmanship in the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), additional opportunities for cooperation in the transition to green energy between Azerbaijan and Estonia have emerged.

During the telephone conversation, views were also exchanged on other regional and bilateral issues of mutual interest.