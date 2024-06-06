We can clearly see unity of Turkic world in liberated lands - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. We are creating an extensive road infrastructure in liberated territories today, and companies from Türkiye are actively involved in the implementation of these huge projects, President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with the speakers of parliaments of TURKPA member states, Trend reports.

"Anyone going to Shusha today, anyone driving along the newly built highway can see with their own eyes that seven tunnels, nine crossovers and a number of bridges are under construction there, and most of the contractors are companies from Türkiye. At the same time, the process of railway restoration is going on fast. The contractors of the Horadiz-Aghband railway are also Turkish companies. In other words, we can clearly see the unity of the Turkic world in liberated lands," the head of state underlined.