Caucasian Eagle - 2024 joint exercise in Azerbaijan ongoing (VIDEO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Caucasian Eagle - 2024 joint exercise, held in Azerbaijan with the participation of special forces from Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia, is underway, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

In accordance with the exercise plan, the special forces, using the defensive features of the terrain and means of camouflage, carried out a sudden raid on the dislocation point of the imaginary enemy.

Command and control points, communication links were incapacitated and the enemy's manpower was neutralized.

The tasks set during the exercise were successfully accomplished.

