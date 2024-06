Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The strengthening and unification of the Turkic world will turn the Turkic world and the Organization of Turkic States into a great powerhouse on a global scale, President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with the speakers of parliaments of TURKPA member states, Trend reports.

"The existing powerhouses are in crisis. Each of them is experiencing a crisis. Our potential, on the contrary, is growing by the day," the head of state added.