Body of Azerbaijani soldier missing under unknown circumstances found

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. The dead body of the servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army, soldier Huseynov Jeyhun Tofig, who went missing under unknown circumstances on June 9, was found and identified this morning in the direction of Gunnut settlement of Sharur region of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports.

As the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported, currently, the fact is being investigated.

Meanwhile, serviceman of the Azerbaijani Army, soldier Huseynov Jeyhun Tofig went missing on June 9 in the direction of Gunnut settlement of Sharur region of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Necessary measures were taken with regard of search for the serviceman.