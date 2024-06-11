Azerbaijani PM meets with Albanian deputy prime minister

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with a delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania, Minister of Infrastructure and Energy Belinda Balluku on June 11, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

During the meeting, both parties expressed their contentment with the progress of the amicable relationship between Azerbaijan and Albania in different areas.

Furthermore, they emphasized the importance of the first meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Albania held in Baku.

The parties discussed issues related to the prospects of expanding cooperation between the two countries in economic, trade, energy, investment, transportation, cultural, medical, tourism, and other spheres.

Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov also participated in the meeting.

