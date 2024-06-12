Solemn closing ceremony of Caucasian Eagle - 2024 exercise held (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. A solemn ceremony dedicated to the closing of Caucasian Eagle - 2024 international exercise was held, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The closing ceremony commenced with commemorating the memory of Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and the liberation of the lands from the enemy. Then, the national anthems of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia were played by the military orchestra.

Speakers at the ceremony noted that the exercise contributed to the exchange of experience between the participating military personnel from three countries and the increase in combat readiness. It was emphasized that during the exercise, the special forces accomplished the assigned tasks, and the exercise was conducted under conditions of friendship, comradeship, and brotherhood.

After the speeches, gifts were presented to the distinguished servicemen.

After the official part of the ceremony, a concert program was presented.

The performances of the creative team of the Army Ideological and Cultural Center, named after Hazi Aslanov, were met with great interest and applause.

