UK ambassador to Azerbaijan expresses hope for peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan before COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld, has expressed hope that a peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan will be reached before COP29, Trend reports.

According to the information, the Ambassador stated this at an event dedicated to the celebration of the official birthday of King Charles III of Great Britain.

''It has been an exciting past six months to be British Ambassador to Azerbaijan, and the next six months will be even more exciting. The agreement for COP29 to be held in Baku was a positive signal six months ago for both climate and peace in the region. I hope that both Azerbaijan and Armenia can continue to lean forward to reach a sustainable peace agreement before COP29,'' the ambassador said.

''One of the key themes of COP29 will be transparency. To make effective change, each government, each business, and each one of us needs to understand the impact of our actions.

I am pleased that for the last few years, British NGO Aether has worked with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Ecology to strengthen their capacity to measure and report on emissions,'' he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel