Western Azerbaijani community issued statement regarding France's sale of weapons to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. The Western Azerbaijani Community issued a statement in connection with France's sale of weapons to Armenia, Trend reports.

“France is taking steps to penetrate the South Caucasus region in order to aggravate the situation there. On June 18, 2024, an agreement was signed on the supply of CAESAR self-propelled artillery systems and shells from France to Armenia.

On the same day, a group of French politicians appealed to the French President to send troops to Armenia. The fact that this is an organized campaign is beyond doubt. It is obvious that France is trying to commit a provocation in the region and, taking advantage of the current situation, send troops there.

The Western Azerbaijani Community extremely strongly condemns the dangerous games and unacceptable provocations of France.

The actions of the Armenian leadership, which, on the one hand, talks about peace, and on the other, purchases offensive weapons, are contradictory. In this regard, the Western Azerbaijani Community demands that Armenia not succumb to French provocations, put an end to the large-scale militarization program it is implementing and take the path of peace with Azerbaijan," the statement said.