Azerbaijan maintains its economic growth rates - parliament speaker (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Azerbaijan has maintained its economic growth and further strengthened its position as a leading country in the region, said Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova at today’s plenary session of the parliament, Trend reports.

“The development strategy of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev ensures the dynamic development of the country’s economy. Thanks to consistently implemented well-thought-out reforms and strategic initiatives, Azerbaijan has maintained its economic growth rate and further strengthened its position as a leading state in the region,” she pointed out.

According to her, the country has seen significant progress in key sectors of its economy.

"Azerbaijan plays an important role in ensuring global energy security. Alongside this, as I have already mentioned in connection with the COP29 conference, our country is implementing large-scale projects in the field of transition to green energy.

Great attention is being paid to the non-oil sector, especially industries such as agriculture, tourism, and technology, which further strengthens the country’s economic independence and expands its development prospects," emphasized the speaker.

Gafarova noted that the restoration of the liberated territories and their reintegration into the country’s economy are priorities of Azerbaijan’s national agenda.

"Thanks to targeted investments and infrastructure projects such as 'smart city' and 'smart village,' Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur are becoming centers of progress and innovation. Our compatriots—former internally displaced persons—are returning to their homeland."

She highlighted that significant attention is being given to the social sector, with notable improvements in people's well-being, alongside increases in wages and pensions.

"Access to high-quality healthcare and education is being ensured," the speaker added.

