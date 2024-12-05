Western Azerbaijan Community awards its honorary membership certificates (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The second international conference of the Western Azerbaijan Community on "The Right to Return: Advancing Justice for Azerbaijanis Expelled from Armenia" has rolled out the red carpet for the award ceremony of the community's honorary membership certificates, Trend reports.

The certificates were awarded to former Foreign Minister of Türkiye, Head of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Deputy Chairman of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party), descendant of the Iravan khanate's ruler Huseynali Khan Amir Ali Sardar Iravani, Turkish MP Zafer Sira Kaya, Secretary General of the World Movement of Pan-African Women Leaders headquartered in Brussels Aishe Bashe, Chairman of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group, Member of Parliament Samil Ayrim, Founder and CEO of the Global Institute of Water, Environment, and Health, based in Switzerland, member of the Swiss Water Partnership and Asian Water Council Nidal Salim, Turkish MP Canturk Alagozu, Head of the American Center for Religious Freedom, Kan Scott, Deputy Chairman of the Turkish-Azerbaijani Interparliamentary Friendship Group, MP Orhan Erdem, Member of the Arts and Heritage Association in Romania Nicoleta Zagure, Special Advisor to the President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus on International Relations and Diplomacy Huseyin Isiksal, Director of the Institute of Applied Ethnopolitical Studies at the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Kazakhstan, former Ambassador Talgat Kaliyev, Editor of the scientific journal of the Sukhumi State University, Honorary Doctor of the A. Bakikhanov Institute of History and Ethnology of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, awarded by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, with the "Taraggi" Medal Guram Markhuli, Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center for Eurasian Studies in Türkiye Yasar Sari, Director of Economyfirst Limited London, well-known journalist Klaus Peter Ralph Jurgens, and Editor of the Italian journal on international issues "OPINIO Juris – Review of Law and Politics", researcher at the European Youth Think Tank in Strasbourg Valentina Chabert.

The list is chock-full of 16 individuals, with six hailing from Türkiye, two from Germany, and one each from the US, Belgium, Georgia, Switzerland, Italy, Kazakhstan, Romania, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

To note, Baku is hosting the second international conference of the Western Azerbaijan Community on "The Right to Return: Advancing Justice for Azerbaijanis Expelled from Armenia," Trend reports.

Over 100 representatives from 51 nations are participating in the conference.

The event will address the historical context of the coerced displacement of Western Azerbaijanis from Armenia, the foundation of their right to return, the preservation of cultural legacy, and diplomatic initiatives in this domain.

December 5 is designated as the Day of Remembrance for the Deportation of Western Azerbaijanis from 1987 to 1991. An analogous international conference titled "Ensuring the Safe and Dignified Return of Displaced Azerbaijanis from Armenia: Global Context and Just Solution" occurred on this date last year, featuring over 100 participants from 44 nations.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel