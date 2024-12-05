Armenians wreck all Azerbaijani cultural heritage in occupied territories - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Armenians have destroyed all cultural heritage of Azerbaijan in the occupied territories, the former chairman of the Maltese National Commission for UNESCO Raymond Bondin said at the Second International Conference of the Western Azerbaijan Community on "The Right to Return: Advancing Justice for Azerbaijanis Expelled from Armenia," Trend reports.

“The devastation committed by the Armenian side has covered a vast territory of Azerbaijan. One of the worst things is that mosques were used for animal confinement. This is absolutely unacceptable. Today Azerbaijan is making efforts to restore what was destroyed. I must admit that I am impressed by the progress made, especially in Shusha,” he said.

He believes it's crucial to keep our eyes on the ball when it comes to cultural heritage, as it's a cornerstone that shapes the very fabric of a nation.

Baku hosts the Second International Conference of the Western Azerbaijan Community on "The Right to Return: Advancing Justice for Azerbaijanis Expelled from Armenia."

More than 100 delegates from 51 countries are participating in the conference.

The event will discuss the history of the forced eviction of Western Azerbaijanis from Armenia, the basis of their right of return, the restoration of cultural heritage, and diplomatic efforts in this field.

To note, December 5 is the Day of Remembrance of the Deportation of Western Azerbaijanis from 1987 to 1991. On this day last year, more than 100 representatives from 44 countries attended a similar international conference on "Ensuring Safe and Dignified Return of Displaced Azerbaijanis from Armenia: Global Context and Just Solution."

