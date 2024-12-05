Azerbaijan, Slovakia discuss peacebuilding efforts in region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Slovakian Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The sides discussed strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia, important decisions taken within the framework of COP29, as well as the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period.

The meeting of the leaders of the two countries within the framework of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) was noted with satisfaction. In this regard, the importance of high-level mutual visits and continuation of political consultations for the development of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Slovakia based on friendship, mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation was emphasized. It was noted that there are broad prospects for the development of cooperation in the fields of economy, trade and energy and the need to use the existing opportunities.

Jeyhun Bayramov provided detailed information on the current situation and realities in the region, reconstruction work, as well as peacebuilding efforts in the post-conflict period. Along with the progress noted towards delimitation and a peace agreement, attention was drawn to the obstacles created by territorial claims existing in the Constitution and legislative acts of Armenia. Joint efforts of the two countries in the field of rehabilitation and reconstruction, as well as demining were considered.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.