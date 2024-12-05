Azerbaijan, Switzerland discuss issues of cooperation within OSCE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. On December 5, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with State Secretary of the Federal Foreign Office of the Swiss Confederation Alexander Fasel, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The meeting discussed the prospects for bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Switzerland, issues of cooperation within the OSCE, as well as regional and international security issues.

The Swiss side was also informed about the situation in the region in the post-conflict period, the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. It was brought to the attention that despite the progress achieved towards concluding a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Armenia's continuing territorial claims against Azerbaijan hinder the peace process.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.