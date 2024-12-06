Int'l Parliamentary Conference participants visit Victory Park in Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Participants of the international parliamentary conference "Parliamentarism: Traditions and Prospects," held at the Azerbaijani Parliament, visited Victory Park in Baku today, Trend reports.

The guests were briefed on the significance of the park, which was established following a decree by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on December 3, 2020. The park serves as a tribute to the martyrs of Azerbaijan's 44-day Patriotic War, honoring their heroic sacrifice and celebrating the historic victory achieved in the conflict. Spanning approximately 10 hectares, the park is a symbol of national pride and remembrance.

At the entrance to the park stands a triumphal arch, symbolizing the 44-day war, measuring 44 meters in height and 22 meters in width, supported by 44 columns. A memorial monument, which marks November 8—Victory Day—is also prominently placed at the entrance, symbolizing victory and the unshakable unity of the nation. The area surrounding the monument is adorned with green spaces, designed to reflect the intricate patterns of Karabakh carpets.

The park's design includes several notable features: a thematic garden, a cascading waterfall, a Karabakh memorial garden, and an observation deck. Rest areas are situated throughout the memorial garden, and at the park's end, the Freedom Flag Square has been constructed.

The conference participants took photos in front of the Victory Monument in the park and paid tribute to the martyrs who gave their lives for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the motherland.