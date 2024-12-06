Azerbaijani PM meets with Turkish Parliamentary Committee Chairman

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Fuad Oktay, Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, who is visiting Azerbaijan, on December 6, Trend reports, citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

The international parliamentary conference "Parliamentarism: Traditions and Prospects," will be hosted by the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The event will bring together around 100 representatives from 13 countries and international organizations to discuss the role of parliaments in global processes, the development of parliamentary traditions, the potential of parliamentary diplomacy, and the contribution of parliamentary debates in addressing current global challenges.