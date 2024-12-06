Int''l Parliamentary Conference participants tour Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Participants of the international parliamentary conference "Parliamentarism: Traditions and Prospects," to be hosted by the Azerbaijani Parliament, visited the Heydar Aliyev Center in the country’s capital Baku today, Trend reports.

The guests were given an overview of the center’s mission, which focuses on preserving and promoting the legacy of Heydar Aliyev, the former president and national leader of Azerbaijan. The center also plays a key role in showcasing the rich history and cultural heritage of the country.

Attendees were shown the official vehicles used by the great leader Heydar Aliyev during his leadership of Azerbaijan from the late 1960s to the early 2000s.

The group also toured the Heydar Aliyev Museum, which offers an in-depth exploration of the leader’s life and contributions. The museum's exhibits provide a comprehensive view of Azerbaijan’s history, enriched with interactive displays, video materials, and historical artifacts.

Additionally, the participants visited the exhibition "Pearls of Azerbaijan: in the Stream of History," which highlights the country’s multi-century cultural legacy and showcases significant artifacts that reflect Azerbaijan's rich historical journey.