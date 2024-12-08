Delegates of International Parliamentary Conference visit Fuzuli, Shusha, Khankendi and Khohali (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Members of the delegations taking part in the International Parliamentary Conference "Parliamentarism: Traditions and Perspectives" held in the Milli Majlis took a trip to the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation on 8 December, Trend reports.

The visiting participants were accompanied by Vice-Speaker of the Milli Majlis Rafael Huseynov, committee chairmen Polad Bulbuloglu, Ahliman Amiraslanov and Samad Seyidov, MP Tural Ganjaliyev and other officials.

As part of the trip, the guests visited the Fuzuli International Airport.

Staff members of the President of Azerbaijan’s special representative office in the Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavend districts greeted the guests and told them about the operation of the airport. The participants of the International Parliamentary Conference then arrived in the town of Fuzuli, where they familiarised themselves with the consequences of Armenian barbarism.

The visitors were given information about the work carried out and planned to be carried out as well as about the residential area being built in the town of Fuzuli.

It was said that the return of former internally displaced persons to their homeland has already begun. They are being resettled in the residential district in Fuzuli.

Upon arriving in Shusha, the guests were greeted by the special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, Aydin Kerimov. The special representative briefed the visitors on the history of the town of Shusha, its condition during the period of occupation as well as the restoration works being carried out there under the immediate supervision of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva. He also told ab on the restoration of historical monuments and plans for the town's further development.

The guests' tour of Shusha began at the central square of the town where they viewed the bullet-riddled statues of prominent Azerbaijani figures - Khurshidbanu Natavan, Bulbul, and Uzeyir Hajibeyli. The delegation then visited the Bulbul House-Museum and explored the fortress walls.

The parliamentarians also visited the "Isa Bulagi" spring and the "Khan Gizi" spring.

The guests then visited the town of Khankendi. The special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elchin Yusubov supplied them with information about the town. The delegation toured Khankendi, including the central square, and visited the Karabakh University.

The rector of Karabakh University, Shahin Bayramov, welcomed the guests and told them that the government had created all the necessary conditions for educational and research activities at the university.

The guests visited the university's classrooms, laboratories, and library, familiarising themselves with the conditions provided, and also interacted with the students. After that, the delegation headed to Khojali.

In the town of Khojali, the participants of the visit were informed about the atrocities committed by the Armenians, the Khojaly genocide, as well as the restoration and construction works being carried out after the city’s liberation from occupation.

During the visit, the guests gave interviews to the accompanying media representatives and shared their impressions of the trip.

The visit concluded at this point.