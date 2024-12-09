Azerbaijan's Defense Minister expresses condolences to Turkish counterpart

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov sent a letter of condolences to the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Yaşar Güler, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MOD.

"I am profoundly disheartened by the report of six servicemen becoming martyrs in the UH-1 helicopter crash during a training flight on December 9 in Isparta province.

Your grief is our grief too.

I beseech Almighty Allah for the eternal peace of the souls of the servicemen who have become martyrs, join in the sadness and grief of their relatives, and extend my profound condolences to their families.

May Allah rest the souls of martyrs in peace," the letter reads.