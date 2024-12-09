Azerbaijan approves protocol on amendments to development and transfer green.....(UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree “On approval of the Protocol of Amendments to the Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the field of development and transfer of green energy between the governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary” signed in Bucharest on September 3, 2024, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy must ensure the implementation of the protocol provisions after its coming into force.

The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan has been tasked to send a notification to the governments of Georgia, Romania and Hungary about the implementation of the internal procedures necessary for the protocol's entry into force.