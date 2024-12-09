Azerbaijan names number of registered candidates for municipal election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. As of today, a total of 1,531 individuals, across 77 constituencies covering 337 municipalities, have submitted their candidacies to participate in the municipal election, Trend reports.

The Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov announced it during today’s meeting.

The chairman also noted that this number is expected to increase.

To note, the municipal election in Azerbaijan is scheduled for January 29, 2025.

