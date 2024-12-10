Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends inauguration of “Reclaimed Beauty” exhibition (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. The solo exhibition “Reclaimed Beauty” by Nigerian sculptor Dotun Popoola was inaugurated at the Heydar Aliyev Center, Trend reports.

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, attended the event.

In his opening remarks, Anar Alakbarov, Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center, highlighted the global popularity of African art and noted that approximately 30 of Popoola’s works will be showcased at the center until October 2025.

Dotun Popoola expressed his gratitude for the exhibition's opening and introduced the sculptures and other artworks on display.

Visitors explored the exhibits displayed in the foyer and park of the Heydar Aliyev Center.

As part of the event, attendees also viewed the MAMA "Mother Nature” International Art Project and the "Participate!" exhibition, both advocating for environmental protection.

Leyla Aliyeva launched the MAMA "Mother Nature" International Art Project as part of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. This project features 127 pieces, including digital installations, paintings, graphics, and sculptures by 55 artists from 28 countries, all united by a commitment to preserving the planet for future generations.

Dotun Popoola's “Reclaimed Beauty” exhibition aligns with Azerbaijan's “Green World Solidarity Year” and resonates with themes of environmental awareness and climate change.

Dotun Popoola is a synergetic metal sculptor who has carved a niche for himself with his monumental metal sculptures. Rising from a state of hopelessness, he has become a beacon of hope, dedicating himself to serving humanity through his artistic practice and community services. He is passionate about transforming lives through his artistic and leadership skills, turning trash into treasures, rubbish into rubies, and waste into wealth.

Popoola represented Nigeria at the maiden scrap art exhibition in Souq Waqif, Qatar (2019), the Global Art Festival in Gujarat, India (2020), and Coexistence in Türkiye (2021). His hybrid sculpture took center stage at the Nigerian pavilion during Expo 2020 Dubai, leaving world leaders speechless.