Armenia’s territorial claims to Azerbaijan - reality, not hypothesis - ADA University

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. Armenia’s territorial claims to Azerbaijan are neither a hypothesis nor something fictitious, Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Law at ADA University Javid Gadirli said during an international conference titled "The Main Obstacle to the Peace Agreement Between Azerbaijan and Armenia" today, Trend reports.

He noted that since the day both countries gained independence, Armenia has claimed Azerbaijan's Karabakh as its territory and has occupied it militarily for almost 30 years.

"The decision of the Constitutional Court of Armenia on delimitation does not eliminate the constitutional obstacles to signing a comprehensive peace agreement with Azerbaijan. The court's decision addressed the issue of whether the agreement on the establishment of a delimitation commission is in accordance with the Constitution of Armenia.

The court emphasized that the territorial claims in the preamble and the Declaration of Independence are an unchanging provision. These provisions, as the court emphasized, represent the highest constitutional values, accepted by the founding authority—the Armenian people," he stressed.

Gadirli also noted that while the court's decision facilitated the work of the delimitation commission, it does not deny that these claims remain the fundamental constitutional goals.

"The 'decision on delimitation' reflects a narrow constitutional decision, which allows avoiding a broader issue concerning Armenia's territorial claims," he added.

