Azerbaijan's Khankendi rolls up sleeves to tackle environmental issues (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, December 10. Khankendi has hosted a meeting of the working group on environmental concerns, which is part of the interdepartmental center functioning under the Coordination Headquarters for the centralized resolution of matters in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Trend reports.

The meeting gathered representatives of the working groups of the relevant state structures, special representative offices of the President of Azerbaijan, and the Reconstruction, Construction, and Management Services in the cities of Khankendi, and the Aghdara, Khojaly, Lachin, Kalbajar, Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojavand, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts.

Members of the working group and representatives of other invited organizations provided information about the state of environmental requirements being met during the implementation of infrastructure projects in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, as well as during the clearing of green spaces.

The meeting also presented work on the restoration of specially protected natural areas, land resource use, reforestation, and the creation of new green zones, as well as the establishment of the "Azerbaijani-Turkish Forestry Training Center", "Smart Nursery", and events conducted within the implementation of the "First State Program for the Great Return to the Liberated Territories".

The participants of the meeting were provided with information about the work done to restore the hydrometeorological observation network in the city of Khankendi, and in the Aghdara and Khojaly districts, the prevention of environmental violations in these areas, and the work on the management of safe solid waste.

The meeting also discussed issues raised by representatives of other structures related to environmental permits during the implementation of infrastructure projects, as well as issues concerning the enhancement of communication between the relevant authorities and coordination of activities in the framework of fulfilling the instructions given by the Coordination Headquarters.

After the meeting, the participants got familiarized with the work of the restored automatic meteorological station in Khankendi.

