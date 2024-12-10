Azerbaijan reiterates its support for Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. The Republic of Azerbaijan once again expresses its support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria and hopes for the resolution of issues in accordance with the will of the Syrian people, as well as through political dialog within the country, the statement of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said regarding the situation in Syria, Trend reports.

Moreover, the statement acknowledges that the Republic of Azerbaijan, in collaboration with the brotherly Republic of Türkiye and other like-minded partners, is prepared to assist in the resolution of the humanitarian issues that the Syrian people are currently experiencing.

