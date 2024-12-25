Number of plane crash survivors updated - Azerbaijan’s General Prosecutor's Office (UPDATE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. According to the latest data, 32 people survived the recent crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane, Trend reports.

Senior prosecutor of the press service of Azerbaijan’s General Prosecutor’s Office, Kanan Zeynalov, announced this during a briefing.

He noted that the investigation into the crash is ongoing in cooperation with the prosecution authorities of Kazakhstan.

Zeynalov emphasized that all possible causes are being explored as part of the criminal investigation.

"Relevant expert examinations are being conducted. A task force led by the Deputy General Prosecutor of Azerbaijan has been dispatched to Kazakhstan, and the investigation is continuing," he said.

Earlier today, the Embraer 190 passenger plane flying on the Baku-Grozny route crashed 3 km from the Aktau airport. The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan reported that there were 37 Azerbaijani citizens on board the plane that crashed in the city of Aktau.

"According to preliminary information, there were 37 Azerbaijani, 6 Kazakh, 3 Kyrgyz, and 16 Russian citizens on board the plane," the ministry said.

AZAL added that there were 62 passengers and five crew members on board the "Embraer 190" plane that crashed in Aktau, making a total of 67 people.