Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences to Georgia (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences to Georgia in connection with the tragic fire in the Gali district of Georgia's Abkhazia region, claiming the lives of five children, Trend reports via the ministry's X publication.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families affected by this devastating event and to friendly Georgia. May God empower us to navigate through this profound loss with resilience and grace," the publication reads.

The accident took place in the Gali district's Saberio village due to careless handling of fire. As a result, a wooden house completely burned down.

