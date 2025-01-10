Azerbaijan sets up "Digital Ecology" information system - decree (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. The information system "Digital Ecology" has been set up in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

In this regard, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree.

According to the decree, the Regulations on the "Digital Ecology" information system were approved.

The decree determines that the "Digital Ecology" information system (REIS) ensures operational efficiency, effectiveness, and transparency of activities of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan (hereinafter referred to as the ministry) in various areas through the use of digital technologies, including information and communication technologies, as well as contacts with other individuals and legal entities and the accessibility of the services provided.

The ministry performs the functions of the REIS, while the functions of the operator are carried out by the "Agency of Geodesy and Cartography" public legal entity, which is under the ministry's jurisdiction.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, in cooperation with the Ministry, should take measures for the organization, conduct, and improvement of the transition of REIS to the "Government Cloud" in accordance with the "Government Cloud" (G-cloud) concept.

Together with the Ministry, they should ensure the placement of open data generated in REIS on the "Open Data" portal.

The ministry should take the necessary measures for the formation, maintenance, and operation of REIS, as well as for its functioning, servicing, ensuring efficient use, and development.

In the course of REIS's activities, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan must ensure the use of "Earth Observation Services" provided via satellite for environmental protection, obtaining images and data about the environment, and address other issues arising from this decree.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan and the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security of Azerbaijan, in accordance with this decree, must ensure the implementation of measures derived from the provisions of the decree of the President of Azerbaijan No. 263 dated September 12, 2018, "On the approval of the rules for the formation, maintenance, integration, and archiving of state information resources and systems" and certain measures related to "e-Government".

The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan must take the necessary measures concerning the financing of expenses for the formation, maintenance, and upkeep of REIS through targeted budget funds available to the ministry.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan must address the issues arising from this decree.

The full text of the Regulation on the REIS can be accessed by following the link.