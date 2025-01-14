Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Belarus appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Politics Materials 14 January 2025 14:30 (UTC +04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. Belarus has appointed a new ambassador to several countries, including Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko replaced ambassadors in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Israel and Cuba.

Dmitry Pinevich became the new ambassador of Belarus to Azerbaijan.

Previously, Pinevich served as the Minister of Health of Belarus.

Additionally, the new ambassadors appointed include Alexei Bogdanov to Kazakhstan, Alexander Ogorodnikov to Uzbekistan, Vitaly Borchuk to Cuba, Anatoly Glaz to Türkiye, and Yuri Yaroshevich to Israel.

