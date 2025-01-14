Moscow values Baku's support for Russia's participation in AZAL jet crash probe – Lavrov (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. Moscow highly appreciates Baku's support for Russia's participation in the investigation of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane crash near Aktau city, Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference on the results of the country’s diplomatic activities in 2024, held in Moscow today, Trend reports.

According to him, the two countries can resolve all issues.

"We appreciated that Azerbaijani friends immediately supported Russia's participation in the investigation, taking into account all factors," the minister emphasized.

On December 25, an Embraer 190 passenger plane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed about three kilometers from Aktau airport.

There were 67 people on board (62 passengers and five crew members).

The incident claimed the lives of 38 people, and 29 were injured.

