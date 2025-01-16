Azerbaijani, Georgian FMs discuss several vital topics aspects of strategic partnership (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with a Georgian delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs Maka Bochorishvili on January 16, the Azerbaijani MFA told Trend.

According to the ministry, the meeting began with a one-on-one discussion and was followed by a broader format with both sides’ delegations participating.

Minister Bayramov congratulated Minister Bochiorishvili on the successful parliamentary elections in Georgia held in October of the previous year, the formation of a new government, and her appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Moreover, the sides addressed a range of issues, including the political, economic, and humanitarian dimensions of their strategic partnership, as well as current regional matters during the meetings. Both parties expressed satisfaction with the current state of relations, emphasizing that the active political dialogue at the highest level forms the foundation of their bilateral relations. They also highlighted the role of intergovernmental and inter-parliamentary cooperation, which further strengthens the strategic partnership.

The ministers underscored their countries' collaboration in international and regional formats, based on mutual respect for each other's legitimate interests and mutual benefit. They noted the significance of large-scale regional projects, such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, and the Southern Gas Corridor, which contribute to the economic development and social well-being of the region.

Discussions also included practical steps taken in the fields of green energy and communications. These initiatives not only enhance the countries' standing in these sectors but also provide an impetus for the long-term sustainable development of the economy.

With the upcoming 10th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia, scheduled for January 17 in Baku, the commission's pivotal role in strengthening bilateral and regional economic and trade relations was highlighted. The importance of the humanitarian dimension of Azerbaijan-Georgia bilateral and regional economic and trade ties, was also noted. The humanitarian aspect of the relationship was also discussed, with both sides stressing the importance of expanding cooperation in tourism, education, science, and culture.

Minister Bayramov updated his colleague on Azerbaijan’s efforts to normalize interstate relations with Armenia and the signing of a peace agreement. He emphasized that these efforts aim to establish peace and stability, as well as inclusive regional cooperation and development in the South Caucasus. However, he also pointed out that Armenia’s constitutional and legislative acts still contain territorial claims against Azerbaijan, and its rapid militarization and revanchist tendencies threaten the peace process.

Additionally, the ministers also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

Following the meeting, both ministers addressed a press conference and responded to questions from reporters.