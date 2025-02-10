Western Azerbaijan Community urges Armenia to facilitate native Azerbaijanis' repatriation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The Western Azerbaijan Community has demanded Armenia create conditions for the return of Azerbaijanis, Trend reports via the community's statement.

According to the statement, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in an article published on February 10 by the Armenpress news agency, voiced false, unfounded, and harmful views on regional processes and the topic of Western Azerbaijan.

"The Western Azerbaijan Community supports political processes aimed at establishing peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The establishment of peace between the two countries and the return of Western Azerbaijanis to their homes are complementary goals. Noting that the peace process was initiated by the government of Azerbaijan after the Second Karabakh War of 2020, we appreciate the peacekeeping efforts of the Azerbaijani side.

At the same time, our community is deeply concerned about the actions of the Armenian government that are against peace and human rights. Armenia's large-scale military program, its racist policies implemented at the state level, and in this context, the denial of the right of Western Azerbaijanis to return, exacerbate the situation in the region.

Contrary to the statement of the prime minister, it should be noted that there is no military threat to Armenia. Taking this into account, along with Armenia's history of aggression, its inability to responsibly use military force, its failure to recognize responsibility for the offenses committed against Azerbaijan, and its lack of sincere remorse, as well as the prevalent revanchist sentiments in its political circles and society, it can be said with full confidence that its mass arming indicates an intention to attack Azerbaijan.

Presenting the issue of Western Azerbaijan as a military threat by Prime Minister Pashinyan in his article is absolutely unacceptable. The statements made by the prime minister on this matter, including his claims that the main documents of the Community allegedly contain territorial claims to 60 percent of Armenia, are unfounded. Reminding that Azerbaijanis lived in all regions of Armenia, including the capital Yerevan, and at one time formed the ethnic majority there, we once again emphasize that the Community of Western Azerbaijan is fighting for the peaceful, dignified, and safe return of Azerbaijanis forcibly expelled from Armenia to their homes under international law, respecting Armenia's territorial integrity," the statement said.

The community also demanded the Armenian government to cease its actions against peace and human rights, including glorifying war criminals, halt its military program, and return the heavy and modern offensive weapons acquired by it.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel