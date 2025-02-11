Azerbaijan approves regulation on automated food security information system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving the regulation for the "Automated Food Security Information System," Trend reports.

This document was prepared to implement the order issued by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated April 29, 2019, No. 1143, which outlines the State Program for Ensuring Food Security in Azerbaijan for the years 2019-2025. The program aims to increase transparency and accountability in food security, improve the management system, and strengthen state control, thereby ensuring more effective operations.

The Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency is tasked with taking the necessary steps to form, maintain, organize, and develop the Information System for "Automated Food Security" (the System).

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, in cooperation with the concept of "Government Cloud" (G-cloud) adopted by a Presidential decree in June 2019, will oversee placing, managing, and improving the System within the "government cloud" and integrating it into the "Unified Register of State Information Resources, Systems, and Electronic Services" and the State Register of Personal Data Information Systems.

Moreover, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Health, the State Customs Committee, the State Statistics Committee, and the Public Legal Entity "Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Units" must take necessary actions within six months to ensure access to the information specified in the regulation through the e-government information system.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan is tasked with addressing the matters arising from this decree.