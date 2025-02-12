Azerbaijan dispatches next convoy with humanitarian aid to Ukraine (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The next batch of humanitarian aid consisting of electrical equipment to Ukraine has been sent from the Sumgayit Technology Park in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Following the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, dated February 5, 2025, a sum of $1 million in manat equivalent has been allocated for the organization of this aid, and the first batch of the aid was sent on February 7, 2025.

Under this decree, the humanitarian cargo, which was sent in two batches, includes a total of over 52,000 meters of electrical cables and wires, as well as 17 transformers.

Upon Ukraine's request, these supplies are intended to restore stable power supply to the war-torn territories.

To note, the total amount of aid provided by Azerbaijan to Ukraine for rehabilitation and humanitarian purposes exceeded $40 million, owing to the current situation. About 120 transformers and complete transformer stations, around 70 generators, and nearly 3.4 million meters of cables and wires will be dispatched to Ukraine as electrical equipment by 2025.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel