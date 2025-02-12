Azerbaijan’s Presidential Pardon Commission holds its first session for 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The first meeting of the Pardon Commission under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025 has been held, commission member Rashad Majid told Trend.

In his statement, Majid noted that the agenda for the meeting has been disclosed to the public.

"The meeting was very productive, with over one hundred appeals being reviewed. These were appeals from individuals accused of serious crimes, primarily involving murder cases. Each appeal was carefully examined. The opinions of the commission members were taken into account, considering the conclusions of both the relevant departments of the administration and law enforcement agencies, and as a result, decisions were made through voting," he said.

